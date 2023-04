Flag Football: Northview, Pine Forest, PHS, Tate (With Gallery)

Here are high school girls flag football scores from Thursday:

Pace 52, Tate 6

Pine Forest 30, Pensacola High 0

Pensacola high 6, Northview 0

Pine Forest 28, Northview 7

For a photo gallery with Northview, Pine Forest and PHS, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.