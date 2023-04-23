Five People Reportedly Injured In Highway 29 Crash

April 23, 2023

Five people were reportedly injured in a two vehicle crash Saturday night near McDavid.

The crash happened about 10:40 p.m. on Highway 29 near South Pine Barren Road.

An adult female was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital, and the remaining victims were transported by Escambia County EMS.

At one point, both northbound and southbound Highway 29 were closed to traffic due to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 