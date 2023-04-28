Fitterer Dominates In Debut, Johnston Stays Hot In 5-0 Wahoos Win

April 28, 2023

Evan Fitterer worked 6.0 scoreless, one-hit innings in his Double-A debut and Troy Johnston had a multi-homer game for the second day in a row as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday by a score of 5-0.

Fitterer (W, 1-0), added to the Blue Wahoos roster on Tuesday, fanned eight batters and coaxed a pair of clutch double plays to keep the Biscuits off the scoreboard. He outdueled Sean Hunley (L, 1-1), who had allowed just one run over his first three starts but came out on the losing end of another strong effort.

Johnston, who hit a pair of home runs and drove in six runs in Wednesday’s blowout win over the Biscuits, hit solo home runs in the second and seventh as part of a 3-for-3 night.

In the ninth, Griffin Conine provided insurance with a bases-loaded, two-run double. Jefry Yan (S, 1) got the final six outs, five via the strikeout, to lock down Pensacola’s second conseucutive win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday evening in Montgomery.

written by Erik Bremer and file photo/Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 