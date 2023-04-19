Firefighters Respond To Possible Natural Gas Pipeline Leak In Bratt

Firefighters responded to a possible gas leak from a natural gas valve station near Bratt Tuesday night.

A passerby reported the smell of gas on North Highway 99 near Amerson Drive about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded and found an extremely strong smell of gas coming from the high pressure Pensacola Energy pipeline. The valve station is located about 150 feet off the roadway in the yard of a residence.

Firefighters determined that if natural gas was leaking, it was not a high enough level to be extremely dangerous. There were no evacuations ordered.

Pensacola Energy was notified of the possible leak.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.