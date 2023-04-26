Escambia Man Gets 30 For Threatening To ‘Shoot Up’ High School

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for making threats against a high school.

Freeman Quyva Lindsey was convicted of two counts of electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, conduct a mass shooting, or conduct an act of terrorism.

The charges stem from texts, and both public posts and private messages on Facebook where Lindsey threatened to “shoot Washington High School up” in February of 2022, according to prosecutors.

Lindsey was designated a habitual felony offender by Judge Jenny Kinsey, and his 30 year sentence on this case is to run consecutive to any other sentence he is currently serving.