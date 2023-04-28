Escambia Extension Nutrition Educator Chinesa Sunday Retires After 40 Years

Escambia County Extension EFNEP Educator Chinesa Sunday has retired after 40 years of service.

“Chinesa, thank you for your service for over 40 years,” Escambia Extension said. “Your knowledge and expertise has helped tens-of-thousands of children across Escambia County live healthier and happier lives. You will be missed. Best wishes always”

EFNEP, the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, is the nation’s first nutrition education program for low-income populations and remains at the forefront of nutrition education efforts to reduce nutrition insecurity of low-income families and youth today. EFNEP uses education to support participants’ efforts toward self-sufficiency, nutritional health, and well-being. EFNEP combines hands-on learning, applied science, and program data to ensure program effectiveness, efficiency, and accountability.

In February, she was honored for her lengthy career by the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.