ECUA Pauses Recycling Facility Operation Due To Staffing Shortage

ECUA’s recycling facility will not be processing mixed recyclables for several weeks due to a “staff turnover”; instead, the recyclables will go into the landfill.

During the period, ECUA will be working to hire and train employees for the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF).

However, the MRF will continue to receive and process source-separated recyclables, primarily cardboard. Mixed recyclables such as those collected from residences at the curb cannot be processed safely and effectively until the facility is again operational and fully staffed.

“During this interruption in plant operation, the ECUA requests that its customers continue to separate materials for recycling, as usual, to remain in that practice,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said. “In a similar vein, ECUA will continue to collect recycling cans with a recycling collection vehicle, as it normally does. However, we have no choice but to landfill these materials as they cannot be processed for recycling until the MRF facility is fully operational. We currently estimate resuming operations in four weeks or less, and are doing our best to expedite this process.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.