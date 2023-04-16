Drake Driskell, Elisabeth Stowers Named EREC Scholarship Winners

Drake Driskell from Escambia County and Elisabeth Stowers of Santa Rosa County have named as the winners of Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s 2023 Herman D. Johnson Scholarship Awards

Drake Driskell is a senior at Northview High School and is the son of Allen and Michelle Driskell. He would like to study anesthesiology. Driskell is the academic commander and command master chief of Northview’s NJROTC, class treasurer, and is involved in several sports including baseball, cross country and track. Driskell is the Beta Club president and participates in Math Club and Phi Theta Kappa and an Atmore Rotary Club scholar. Drake was an EREC delegate for the 2022 Tallahassee and Washington youth tours.

“This scholarship would allow me to dive deeper into my studies and focus on my education,” Driskell said. “Thank you to EREC for investing in me.”

Elisabeth Stowers is a senior at Central School and is the daughter of Myra Cole Robinson. Elisabeth plans to use this scholarship to pursue a nursing degree. She is the senior Beta Club president and National Honor Society officer. She participates in the Spanish Club and the Debate Club. Stowers has many hours volunteering for New Life Baptist and at events in her community.

“The Herman D. Johnson Scholarship will definitely benefit me,” said Stowers. “It will help me achieve my goals of becoming a nurse and helping children with cancer. I want them to feel loved and safe through their toughest time.”

“These scholarships are going to two very deserving students, and we are excited to watch them as they follow their dreams,” says Ryan Campbell, CEO of EREC. “EREC has such a rich history of helping our youth, and we are proud to be able to give them a head start on their college careers.”

Elisabeth and Drake will receive $1,000 each for four years providing they continue to meet the scholarship criteria.

In the past, capital credits issued by EREC that were unclaimed had to be turned over to the state. But state legislation now allows such funds to be deposited into a qualified, educational charity fund. The EREC membership voted to use these funds in the form of scholarships.