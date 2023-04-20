Doris A. Adams

Mrs. Doris A. Adams, age 75, passed away, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Milton, FL. She resided in Flomaton, AL; but resided most of her life in McDavid, FL. She worked for a sewing factory for many years, and was a caretaker for Lake Stone for 14 years.

Mrs. Adams enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed the outdoors gardening with both flowers and vegetables, and loved to cook. She enjoyed reading, going fishing, and watching TV.

Mrs. Adams is preceded in death by her parents, Percy Wilson (Evelyn Tolin) Johnson, husband, Jesse Edward Adams, one son, Timothy Edward Adams, four brothers, Willie Blackwell, James Johnson, Donnie Johnson, John Thomas Johnson, two sisters, Janie Milstead, Betty Ruth Johnson, and one daughter-in law, Susan Adams.

She is survived by her one son, Thomas G. (Nancy) Adams, of Century, FL; one daughter, Dianne (Philip) Muse, of Brewton, AL; one sister, Linda Faye Merchant, of Century, FL; two grandchildren, Austin Joshua Adams, Cody Ryan Adams, and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Doug Odom officiating.

Burial will follow at Christian Home Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Billy Merchant, Kevin Merchant, Richard Merchant, Tyler Merchant, Percy Johnson, and B J Johnson.