County Code Enforcement Officer Met By McDavid Felon With A Gun, ECSO Says

An Escambia County Code Enforcement officer investigating a case near Walnut Hill was met by a convicted felon with a holstered gun on his side, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Officer.

Haden Brock Howard, 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to appear for a misdemeanor offense following the incident.

While investigating a complaint, a code enforcement officer spotted Howard near his residence in the 2500 block of Green Village Road with a pistol in a side holster. The code officer retreated his vehicle and notified law enforcement.

When a deputy arrived, Howard hid in front of a red pickup truck and stepped out when ordered, with an empty holster, according to an arrest report. He was immediately taken into custody on an outstanding warrant, and the pistol was located under a rubber mat in front of the pickup truck.

Howard was wanted on for failure to appear on a charge of knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $17,000. He was convicted of felony grand theft in July 2014.

According to Escambia County Code Enforcement reports, the house is a known drug house and the code violations at the home appear to have gotten worse. The address has an obviously dilapidated house with broken, trash and debris, vegetation overgrowth, two inoperable trucks, and it appears someone has been burning plastic and other trash. The home does not have ECUA trash service, per code enforcement.