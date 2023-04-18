Coffee Shop In The Works For Walnut Hill

A coffee shop may be coming to Walnut Hill.

The “North Brew” would be located at 7270 Highway 97, about a third of a mile north of South Highway 99 and Dollar General.

Plans filed with the Escambia County Development Services Department by a Walnut Hill resident show the coffee shop would be located in an existing 220 square foot building behind a small building that is North End Jiu Jitsu. The plans show a gravel driveway circling to the building with a covered service window and covered outdoor seating.

The coffee shop is in pre-application status before the Escambia Development Review Committee, which meets next on April 19. Multiple additional steps in the review and permitting process will be required, and the applicant may choose to never complete the project.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.