Coffee Shop In The Works For Walnut Hill

April 18, 2023

A coffee shop may be coming to Walnut Hill.

The “North Brew” would be located at 7270 Highway 97, about a third of a mile north of South Highway 99 and Dollar General.

Plans filed with the Escambia County Development Services Department by a Walnut Hill resident show the coffee shop would be located in an existing 220 square foot building behind a small building that is North End Jiu Jitsu. The plans show a gravel driveway circling to the building with a covered service window and covered outdoor seating.

The coffee shop is in pre-application status before the Escambia Development Review Committee, which meets next on April 19. Multiple additional steps in the review and permitting process will be required, and the applicant may choose to never complete the project.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 