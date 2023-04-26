Cat Country 98.7 Named ACM’s Radio Station Of The Year

April 26, 2023

Cat Country 98.7 has won the Academy of Country Music’s Radio Station of the Year award for small markets.

“We have an amazing team who are passionate about radio and who wake up every morning wanting to do the very best job they can and for that we are blessed,” said Cat Country 98.7 owner Mary Hoxeng.

The award will be presented during the 2023 ACM Awards show on May 11 in Texas. The show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The award, announced Tuesday, is the fifth won by the locally owned station in its 18-year history. The other wins were in 2005, 2008, 2010, and 2019.

