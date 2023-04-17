Cantonment Man Charged With Aggravated Stalking Of His Ex-girlfriend

April 17, 2023

A Cantonment man was charged after allegedly calling and repeatedly texting his ex-girlfriend, threatening to show up with firearms at her home to harm her, and being found near her residence with multiple gun.

Quintin Bryce Rutherford, 18, was charged with felony aggravated stalking domestic violence.

The victim called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on April 8 after someone was discovered wearing a ski mask and plaid green shirt on her patio, crouched under an air conditioner. The victims’ boyfriend said the man reached into his waistband as if he was pulling out a firearm.

An arriving deputy found Rutherford, wearing a green plaid shirt, sitting in a Toyota Avalon, according to the ECSO, and Rutherford said he was there just trying to scare his girlfriend. A search of the vehicle following a K-9 alert located a .22 caliber rifle, a pink and purple 9 mm High Point 995, and a .40 caliber Glock 22, and a ski mask.

Rutherford told deputies that he put on the ski mask because of cold weather, went to the apartment and crouched under the air conditioner, according to the report.

The victim provided deputies with “unwanted, repeated, threatening and harassing text messages and phone calls from Rutherford”, the arrest report states, and told deputies that she received a Snapchat from Rutherford showing him holding a firearm and parked outside her apartment complex. His phone was seized as evidence, as were the weapons and vehicle.

An emergency temporary domestic violence injection was issued by a judge and served on Rutherford five minutes later. He was released from jail on a $2,500 bond

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 