Cantonment Man, 70, Killed In Early Morning Wreck

A 70-year old Cantonment man was killed in a single vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The man was northbound on Highway 95A just south of Quintette Road when he failed to negotiate a curve at 1:49 a.m. The car left the roadway sideways and struck a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene .

FHP said it did not appear any other vehicles were involved.