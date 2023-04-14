Blue Wahoos Split Twin Bill In Biloxi

After a rainout on Wednesday, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos played their first doubleheader of the 2023 season on Thursday night against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. A late, disappointing 6-4 loss in game one was avenged by a 6-2 win in the nightcap.

In game one, Nasim Nuñez opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo homer in the first, just the third long ball of his professional career. The Blue Wahoos added runs in the second and fourth thanks to triples from Victor Mesa Jr. and Troy Johnston, and extended their lead to 4-2 with a two-out RBI single from Joe Rizzo in the fifth.

Dax Fulton (L, 0-2) surrendered a two-run homer to Zavier Warren in the fourth, but returned for the sixth inning in good shape with a 4-2 lead intact. With two on and one out, Felix Valerio hit a comebacker to the mound that was nearly turned into an inning-ending double play, but saw Valerio beat a high throw to first to keep the inning alive. Fulton departed after allowing an RBI single to Noah Campbell, and Justin Evans gave up a go-ahead two-run double to Freddy Zamora to give the Shuckers the lead for good.

Darrell Thompson (W, 1-0) pitched effective relief for Biloxi before handing the ball to Abner Uribe (S, 2) for a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

In game two, the Pensacola pitching staff led by starter Zach King allowed eight walks but dodged out of trouble to keep the Shuckers at arm’s length. Wes Clarke gave Biloxi a 1-0 lead in the first with an RBI single, but King left the bases loaded to prevent further damage in a sign of things to come.

The Blue Wahoos evened the score 1-1 in the second on a Cobie Fletcher-Vance RBI double, and blew the game open in the fifth against starter Adam Seminaris (L, 0-1) with a four-run frame. Three consecutive RBI singles from Nuñez, José Devers and Joe Rizzo highlighted an effort that saw the Blue Wahoos push out their lead to 5-1.

Josan Méndez (W, 1-0) pitched effective relief, leaving the bases loaded once again in the fourth, before handing the ball for Austin Roberts (S, 1) for a six-out save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

File photo.