Blue Wahoos Get 4-2 Win To Shuckers Season Finale

Nasim Nuñez showcased surprising power for the second time in four days, hitting a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to lead the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon.

Nuñez, who had homered twice in his professional career entering the week, took Justin Jarvis (L, 0-1) deep off the right field scoreboard to break a 2-2 tie and sent the Blue Wahoos to a split in their six-game road series.

Biloxi struck first against Blue Wahoos starter M.D. Johnson, as Tyler Black hit a two-run homer in the first inning. The Pensacola righty settled in after that, completing 4.0 innings without another run allowed.

Paul McIntosh got the Blue Wahoos on the board in the third with an RBI single, and scored on a Troy Johnston double two batters later to tie the game 2-2. After Nuñez’s homer in the fifth inning, the Blue Wahoos added an unearned run in the sixth on a Victor Mesa Jr. double, pickoff error, and Will Banfield sacrifice fly.

Four Pensacola relievers covered the final five innings, as Josan Méndez (W, 2-0) was followed by Austin Roberts, Cristian Charle and Sean Reynolds (S, 1). Reynolds fanned three in a perfect six-up, six-down appearance to close out the win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos welcome the Birmingham Barons to town for a six-game series starting Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer