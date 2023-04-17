Blue Wahoos Get 4-2 Win To Shuckers Season Finale

April 17, 2023

Nasim Nuñez showcased surprising power for the second time in four days, hitting a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning to lead the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday afternoon.

Nuñez, who had homered twice in his professional career entering the week, took Justin Jarvis (L, 0-1) deep off the right field scoreboard to break a 2-2 tie and sent the Blue Wahoos to a split in their six-game road series.

Biloxi struck first against Blue Wahoos starter M.D. Johnson, as Tyler Black hit a two-run homer in the first inning. The Pensacola righty settled in after that, completing 4.0 innings without another run allowed.

Paul McIntosh got the Blue Wahoos on the board in the third with an RBI single, and scored on a Troy Johnston double two batters later to tie the game 2-2. After Nuñez’s homer in the fifth inning, the Blue Wahoos added an unearned run in the sixth on a Victor Mesa Jr. double, pickoff error, and Will Banfield sacrifice fly.

Four Pensacola relievers covered the final five innings, as Josan Méndez (W, 2-0) was followed by Austin Roberts, Cristian Charle and Sean Reynolds (S, 1). Reynolds fanned three in a perfect six-up, six-down appearance to close out the win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos welcome the Birmingham Barons to town for a six-game series starting Tuesday.

by Erik Bremer

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 