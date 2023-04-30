Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Suspended By Rain In Montgomery
April 30, 2023
The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits saw their Saturday night game suspended due to rain in the sixth inning in a 2-2 tie.
The game will be completed on Sunday at 1:30, with the regularly-scheduled series finale to follow at 3:33.
Pensacola strung together four singles from Victor Mesa Jr., José Devers, Dane Myers and J.D. Orr to take a 2-0 lead against Jacob Lopez in the second inning. Montgomery eventually worked back to a tie against M.D. Johnson, getting an RBI single from Evan Edwards in the second and a game-tying RBI single from Alika Williams in the fifth just before the tarp was pulled on the night.
written by Erik Bremer
Comments