Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Suspended By Rain In Montgomery

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits saw their Saturday night game suspended due to rain in the sixth inning in a 2-2 tie.

The game will be completed on Sunday at 1:30, with the regularly-scheduled series finale to follow at 3:33.

Pensacola strung together four singles from Victor Mesa Jr., José Devers, Dane Myers and J.D. Orr to take a 2-0 lead against Jacob Lopez in the second inning. Montgomery eventually worked back to a tie against M.D. Johnson, getting an RBI single from Evan Edwards in the second and a game-tying RBI single from Alika Williams in the fifth just before the tarp was pulled on the night.

written by Erik Bremer