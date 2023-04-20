After 3:45 a.m. Alert Test, The State Is Apologizing And The Governor Wants Accountability

Most of Florida woke up at 3:45 a.m. (4:45 a.m. EDT) today to an emergency alert test on their cellphones.

And most of Florida wasn’t happy with the early morning alarm. The state is apologizing for the mistake, and the governor is calling for accountability.

“This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required,” alert stated after cellphones blared the alert that most Floridians here only for a nearby Amber Alert or tornado warning. And yeah, it would be the same sound for a nuclear war.

But oops, the state says it was just a mistake.

“We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn’t ideal,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management posted over four hours later. “@FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text. Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping. We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night.”

Gov. Ron Desantis said, “I’ve ordered FL Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to bring swift accountability for the test of the emergency alert system in the wee hours of the morning. This was a completely inappropriate use of this system.”

“Stay tuned,” the governor added.

“Florida contracts with a company called Everbridge to provide the technical coding and instructions required to push out emergency alerts. Everbridge sent the wrong technical specifications for this alert – which ultimately pushed the alert over the Wireless Emergency Alert system (cellphones),” FDEM said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Good government identifies errors, corrects them expediently, and holds people accountable when appropriate. The Division recognizes that this error was unacceptably disruptive and will correct it.

“Nonetheless, the Division stresses the importance of being able to receive emergency alerts as disasters can happen at any time and these alerts save lives. Please do maintain emergency alert notifications on your cellular device – we will ensure they are used appropriately henceforth,” the emergency agency promised.

Floridians took to social media to express their thoughts on the errant alarm, including on the NorthEscambai.com Facebook page.

“This makes me upset…to be woke up for no emergency,” Debbie wrote.

Alecia said, “Scared me when it went off.. craziness.”

“Ridiculous, now I been awake since 345, gonna be a great freaking day,” Kathi stated.

“I was so upset. Finally fell back asleep about 5 min before my alarm went off at 5:30,” MattRachel said.

But Teresa didn’t seem to mind the early morning alarm. “Yes it was a little frightening that made you mad. But it did its job. That’s the way I look at it,” she said.

“Great job. Now everyone is disabling that notification. What happens when we have an actual emergency? No one will hear it and or read it when it’s put out,” Ashley wrote, with Suzanne replying, “I’m not disabling it because someone made a mistake. That would be foolish, but the world is FULL of fools these days.”

“We are all going to be in bed by 7 tonight,” Crystal remarked.

As for a list of test times circulation on social media that show more predawn alerts – that list is for emergency tests on television, not the phone alerts.