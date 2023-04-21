One Injured In Bratt Rollover Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Bratt.

The driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was southbound on North Highway 99 when he apparently lost control as coming out of an S-curve about 3:35 p.m.. The pickup truck left the road, struck a culvert, went airborne and overturned. The pickup came to rest upright in a ditch about 110 feet from the culvert.

The driver was transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that did not appear life threatening. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional information.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.