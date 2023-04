$7 Bag Sale Today At Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Library Big Spring Book Sale ends today with the popular $7 Bag Sale.

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., you can get as much as will fit in a brown paper grocery bag for just $7. Bags are provided, and carts will be available to help carry the bags to your vehicle.

Credit cards, cash and checks are all accepted.

Friends of West Florida Public Library is a non-profit support organization of the West Florida Public Library.