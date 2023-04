ECSO Locates Missing, Endangered Woman

UPDATE: Carla King has been safely located.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing and endangered woman missing since Friday.

Carla Marie King, 52, was last seen driving a blue 2015 Hyundai hatchback with Florida tag 1975QW. She was possibly wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO as (850) 436-9620.