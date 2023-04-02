Ragsdale Homers As Northview Drops Regular Season Finale To Crestview

April 29, 2023

The Crestview Bulldogs downed Northview 5-1 Friday night in Crestview.

Chloe Ragsdale had a homer for the Chiefs over the center field fence for Northview’s only run as she went 1-4. Jamison Gilman, Emma Gilmore and Makala Golson were all 2-3 at the plate.

Gilman was in the circle for two innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out two. Emma Gilmore threw four innings, giving five runs, three hits and striking out four.

The game wrapped up the regular season for the Chiefs (13-11) as they move into the district playoffs next week.

Pictured: Northview’s Chloe Ragdale hit a homerun Friday at Crestview. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 