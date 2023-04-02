Northview Gets Senior Night 14-4 Win Over Central (With Gallery)

The No. 4 state ranked Northview Chiefs celebrated senior night with a run-ruled 14-4 win over Central Thursday night in Bratt.

The Chiefs jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first inning.

Northview had one hit each from Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges, Josh Landis, Jamarkus Jefferson and Rustin Pope.

Odom earned the win on the mound for the Chief. In three innings, he allowed one hit and three runs while striking out five. Grayden Sheffield threw two innings in relief, allowing one hit and one run while striking out seven.

For game action photos, click or tap here.

Before the game, Northview honored 10 seniors — Rustin Pope, Cason Burkett, Kaden Odom, Josh Landis, Trent Knighten, Ethan Collier, Jamarkus Jefferson, Luke Bridges, Aron Chavira, and Tyler Shaw.

For senior night photos, click or tap here.

Northview will travel to Milton on Monday before hosting Niceville in the final game of the regular season on Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.