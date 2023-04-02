Northview Beats W.S. Neal; West Florida Walk-Offs Lady Aggies

April 21, 2023

Northview 9, W.S. Neal 5

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the W.S. Neal Eagles 9-5 Thursday night in East Brewton.

Emma Gilmore pitched a complete game win in seven innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out one and recording no walks.

Mary-Clayton Dawson led Northview at the plate, going 2-4. Gilmore, Chloe Ragsdale, Jamison Gilman, Rylee Brooks, Aubrey Stuckey, Allison Flowers and Berklee Hall each added a hit for the Chiefs.

Northview will host Pensacola Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday with senior night festivities beginning at 5:15 p.m.

West Florida 3, Tate 2

West Florida got a walk-off win over the Tate Lady Aggies 3-2 Thursday night.

Tate was up 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth when West Florida’s Layla Justice singled on a 2-2 count to score two runs.

Jordan Smith allowed three runs and seven hits striking out five in seven and two-thirds innings.

Lacy Wilson and Kara Wine both went 2-4 for Tate. Tristen Showalter and Charli Vinson both added one hit.

The Tate Lady Aggies will close the regular season next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as they host Milton.

Pictured: The Northview Lady Chiefs beat W.S. Neal Thursday in East Brewton. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 