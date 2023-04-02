Northview Beats W.S. Neal; West Florida Walk-Offs Lady Aggies

Northview 9, W.S. Neal 5

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the W.S. Neal Eagles 9-5 Thursday night in East Brewton.

Emma Gilmore pitched a complete game win in seven innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out one and recording no walks.

Mary-Clayton Dawson led Northview at the plate, going 2-4. Gilmore, Chloe Ragsdale, Jamison Gilman, Rylee Brooks, Aubrey Stuckey, Allison Flowers and Berklee Hall each added a hit for the Chiefs.

Northview will host Pensacola Catholic at 6 p.m. Friday with senior night festivities beginning at 5:15 p.m.

West Florida 3, Tate 2

West Florida got a walk-off win over the Tate Lady Aggies 3-2 Thursday night.

Tate was up 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth when West Florida’s Layla Justice singled on a 2-2 count to score two runs.

Jordan Smith allowed three runs and seven hits striking out five in seven and two-thirds innings.

Lacy Wilson and Kara Wine both went 2-4 for Tate. Tristen Showalter and Charli Vinson both added one hit.

The Tate Lady Aggies will close the regular season next Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as they host Milton.

Pictured: The Northview Lady Chiefs beat W.S. Neal Thursday in East Brewton. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.