Highway 97 Wreck Involves Car, Pickup And A Boat

April 18, 2023

A wreck in Walnut Hill Monday afternoon involved a pickup truck, a car, and a boat.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. on Highway 97 just south of South Highway 99.

According to witnesses, the driver of a Ford F150 towing a boat swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting a Pontiac Grand Am. The vehicles did collide, with the Grand Am coming to rest in a front yard. The pickup continued across a ditch, crashing into a power pole. The boat broke loose from its trailer, with a portion of the hull coming to rest in the bed of the pickup.

At least two people from the car were injured and transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. No one in the pickup truck was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released information about which driver was at fault.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 