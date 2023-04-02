Highway 97 Wreck Involves Car, Pickup And A Boat

A wreck in Walnut Hill Monday afternoon involved a pickup truck, a car, and a boat.

The crash happened about 5:15 p.m. on Highway 97 just south of South Highway 99.

According to witnesses, the driver of a Ford F150 towing a boat swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting a Pontiac Grand Am. The vehicles did collide, with the Grand Am coming to rest in a front yard. The pickup continued across a ditch, crashing into a power pole. The boat broke loose from its trailer, with a portion of the hull coming to rest in the bed of the pickup.

At least two people from the car were injured and transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. No one in the pickup truck was injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released information about which driver was at fault.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.