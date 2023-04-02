Emergency Telecommunicators Honored By Escambia County Commission

April 23, 2023

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners recently honored county emergency telecommunicators with a proclamation to acknowledge their dedication and hard work.

“The men and women of Emergency Communications are truly the first voice on-scene,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “To be an emergency dispatcher takes patience, a calm demeanor, clear communication skills and a dedication to help your fellow resident. I am thankful for our team for their dedication and professionalism to Escambia County.”

Pictured top: Escambia County Communications Training Chief Mark Carter and Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 