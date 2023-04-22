Blue Wahoos One-Hit Shuckers In 7-1 Win

Patrick Monteverde backed up a dominant 2023 debut with an even more impressive performance on Saturday night, firing the first seven innings of a one-hitter in a 7-1 Blue Wahoos win over the Biloxi Shuckers.

Monteverde (W, 1-0), who allowed only a hit over 6.0 innings last Sunday against Montgomery, repeated his performance over 7.0 scoreless frames against the Shuckers while adding eight strikeouts. Biloxi’s only hit, a Tyler Black single in the fourth, was immediately erased on a pickoff.

Patrick Murphy and Jefry Yan got the final six outs to complete the 12th one-hitter in Blue Wahoos history, and the first since Zach King and Justin Evans combined for a one-hit effort in a 2-1 loss to the Mississippi Braves on August 17, 2022. Eury Pérez and three relievers also one-hit the Shuckers at MGM Park last April 29.

Pensacola opened up the scoring in the third against Carlos Rodriguez (L, 0-1) as J.D. Orr laced a triple into the right field corner and scored on a José Devers single. Paul McIntosh and Joe Rizzo each hit two-run homers in the late innings, padding out the lead against the Biloxi bullpen.

The Shuckers scored an unearned run against Yan thanks to an error and three walks, but the lefty finished off the performance with a popout just as the Biloxi crowd was coming to life.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Shuckers on Sunday at MGM Park.

by Erik Bremer