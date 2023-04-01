1A Northview Falls To 6A Niceville 4-1; Tate Shuts Out Milton

Niceville 4, Northview 1

The 1A Northview Chiefs closed their regular season Wednesday night in Bratt with a 4-1 loss to 6A Niceville 4-1.

Northview took a 1-0 lead in the third before Niceville evened the score in the fourth. After a couple of scoreless innings, Niceville took the lead in the top of the seventh.

Cason Burkett threw six and a third innings for the Chiefs, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out eight. Kaden Odom closed on the mound for Northview, allowing two hits and one run in the final two-thirds of an inning.

Odom, Josh Landis and Trent Knighten both had a hit for Northview.

The Chiefs move into the district tournament next week at the No. 1 seed.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Tate 10, Milton 0

Tate Aggies pitchers Rilee Lowery and Colton Swiers combined to throw a 10-0 shutout of Milton Wednesday night in Santa Rosa County.

Lowery was on the mound for four innings, striking out five while allowing no runs on three hits. Swiers threw one inning in relief with no runs and three strikeouts.

Clifton Quiggins, James Davis, C Davis and K Posta had two hits each. F Randall and Ethan McAnally had one hit each.

Up next, the Aggies move into the district playoffs next week at the No. 3 seed.

Pictured: Niceville slipped past Northview Wednesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.