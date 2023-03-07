Woman Indicted On 13 Credit Card Fraud Counts In Escambia, Alabama

A grand jury has indicted a Brewton woman on 13 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card in Escambia County, Alabama.

Angel M. Boyd, 49, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center before being released the following day on a $100,000 bond.

“The indictment was the result of a fraud complaint that was filed in reference to unauthorized purchases that had been made on a credit card that did not belong to Angel Boyd,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “This is still an active investigation and other charges are expected.”