Woman Allegedly Stole Pickup From Her Ex In Florida Before Running Out of Gas In Alabama

An Atmore woman allegedly stole her ex-husband’s truck near Walnut Hill and ran out of gas on an Alabama interstate before stealing a good Samaritan’s vehicle, according to authorities.

Toni Marie Gibson, 27, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle for a 2017 Ford F250 reported stolen on March 4 from the 6000 block of West Highway 4 near Walnut Hill.

The following day, she returned to the residence in a Kia Soul and said the truck ran out of gas somewhere along I-65, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Another individual reported he was traveling southbound on I–65 in his Kia Soul when he noticed the truck sitting in the middle of the interstate. He stopped to assist Gibson and called the Alabama State Troopers. When the trooper arrived, Gibson jumped into the Kia Soul and fled, according to the report. The Kia Soul was then reported stolen.

The stolen truck was towed to Atmore and later recovered by the owner.

Gibson remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $7,500. She was also charged with battery by a person detained in a jail for an unspecified incident after she was booked.

To date, she has not been charged with the alleged vehicle theft in Alabama.