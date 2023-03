Woman, 34, Struck And Killed On Palafox Street

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning when she was struck by a truck.

It happened about 1 a.m. on Palafox Street near Cooks Court.

A 34-year old Escambia County woman was walking northbound on the shoulder of Palafox Street when she stepped into the roadway and into the path of a truck driven by a 69-year old Pensacola man.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.