Vehicle Flips Into Ravine In Highway 29 Crash

A driver is recovering after his vehicle careened into a raving on Highway 29 Saturday in Cantonment.

It happened across from the Grandview Florist. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 66-year old man from Bagdad, Florida, lost control with his vehicle leaving the roadway, going airborne and flipping over into a wooded ravine between the side of Highway 29 at nearby train tracks.

Firefighters used an extension ladder to reach the vehicle and the driver. He was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

FHP is continuing their investigation.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.