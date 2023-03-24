Vehicle Crashes Into A Deep Ditch At The Alabama-Florida State Line

A driver crashed into a deep drainage ditch at the Alabama-Florida state line Thursday afternoon after avoiding a vehicle that pulled out in front of him.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Highway 99 and State Line Road near Bratt. The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was northbound on Highway 99 in Florida when the elderly driver of another SUV failed to properly stop and pulled out from a stop sign in Florida on State Line Road. The driver of the Jeep swerved off the roadway to avoid a collision, crossing the state line into Alabama. The Jeep then collided with a utility guy wire and crashed into a deep drainage ditch.

The driver of the Jeep and his passenger were not injured.

Alabama State Troopers investigated the single vehicle crash since the only collision (between the Jeep and the guy wire and ditch) occurred in Alabama.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue, Escambia County (FL) EMS, Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office and Atmore Police Department also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.