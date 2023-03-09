Upcoming Forest Tour Near Walnut Hill To Focus On Preparing For Natural Disasters

The Florida Forest Service in partnership with the Florida Land Stewardship Program is hosting a workshop for hurricane preparation and recovery of forested lands on March 23.

The event will be on the Chris Jones property at 3700 Highway 97A in McDavid from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with lunch provided. The cost is $15 per person and space is limited. Those interested may register and pay at https://fls-tour032323.eventbrite.com/.

Topics will include selecting the right tree species and planting stock, improving the stand to enhance forest health and wildlife habitat, preparing for and recovering from hurricanes and other natural disasters as well as discussing the sources of technical and financial assistance available to landowners.

For more information, contact Escambia County Forester Cathy Hardin at Cathy.Hardin@FDACS.gov or (850) 587-5237, or Chris Demers at cdemers@ufl.edu or (850) 846-2375.