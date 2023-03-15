Two Candidates Could Get To ‘Judge’ Upcoming Century Special Election

Century has a special election for two town council seats on March 28. And in an almost preposterous twist created by the town charter, it appears that two of the four candidates may get to judge the election.

In a typical Florida election, a group composed of the county supervisor of elections, the chair of the county commission and a county court judge serve as what is called the “canvassing board”. And there are provisions to replace them with alternates if they are seeking, or they support someone seeking, election.

But in the Century charter — the document that establishes and governs the town — there is one line that’s causing a dispute prior to the special election.

“The council shall be the judge of the election…”

A canvassing board certifies the voting equipment. Reviews, and can reject, the signatures on vote by mail ballots. Reviews poorly marked ballots and reviews provision ballots — and decides if those votes should count. Recounts, certifying the election — those are all canvassing board duties.

But does “judge of the election” mean the town council will serve as a de facto canvassing board? That one candidate could determine that a vote for her opponent is invalid?

Yes, according to emails from Century’s attorney Matt Dannheisser.

“The advisability of an existing councilmember being a judge of his or her own election notwithstanding, we nevertheless are constrained by the terms of the Town’s Charter,” Dannheisser wrote in an email to Town Clerk Leslie Howington. “Until the language is changed, we have no choice but to adhere to its terms.”

Two candidates — Shelisa McCall and Alicia Johnson — are currently serving as appointed interim town council members. Each is facing opposition from another candidate. At a recent council meeting, all four candidates and the three other members agreed that “judging” the election by two candidates is just wrong.

A 2007 interlocal agreement signed by then-mayor Evelyn Hammond between the town and county says the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections will conduct elections in Century, at the town’s expense.

“There appears to be a disagreement between the Town and my attorney as to the makeup of the canvassing board for the special election,” Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford told NorthEscambia.com “We have an interlocal agreement in place which we intend to follow. The first canvassing board activity will be the public testing of the voting equipment, which will occur on the Thursday before the election. It is my hope and expectation that some resolution will be reached prior to that time.

In a March 6 email from Assistant County Attorney to Dannheisser, Assistant County Attorney Christi Hawkins stated that she contacted the Florida Department of State Division of Elections for guidance. The email was copied to Mayor Ben Boutwell and Town Clerk Leslie Howington, among others, but was not included in 12 pages of related emails provided to the council at their March 7 meeting.

Hawkins continues that the phrase “judge of the election” appears in similar form in both the Florida Constitution and in Florida statutes.

“It is a statement the council will not delegate its powers to settle election challenges,” Hawkins wrote.

“The appointment of the county canvassing board would not be a delegation of duty based on the language of multiple court opinions interpreting the Constitutional provision and the Florida Statutes. The understanding of the phrase comports with the Interlocal Agreement and the lack of need to address the county canvassing board issue in the agreement.

We will continue to follow this story and provide updates.