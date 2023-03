Tree Planted At Northview High In Honor Of Senior Who Lost Her Life In Highway 29 Wreck

A tree was planted Wednesday after school at Northview High in memory of senior Kara Santorelli.

Santorelli was killed in a collision with a wrong-way driver early the morning of March 17 on Highway 29 just south of Quintette Road.

Northview’s senior class organized the event to honor their classmate.

