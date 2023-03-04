Temporary Closures Planned For Highway 29, W Street Intersection

Asphalt repairs will require the closure of sections of North W Street and Pensacola Boulevard (Highway 29) Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9. The work will close W Street northbound at the intersection, along with the left turn lane from Pensacola Boulevard northbound to W Street southbound.

Drivers will be detoured to Marcus Pointe Boulevard, Airport Boulevard, or Industrial Boulevard to access Pensacola Boulevard and W Street. Detour signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.