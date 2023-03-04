Temporary Closures Planned For Highway 29, W Street Intersection

March 4, 2023

Asphalt repairs will require the closure of sections of North W Street and Pensacola Boulevard (Highway 29) Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9. The work will close W Street northbound at the intersection, along with the left turn lane from Pensacola Boulevard northbound to W Street southbound.

Drivers will be detoured to Marcus Pointe Boulevard, Airport Boulevard, or Industrial Boulevard to access Pensacola Boulevard and W Street. Detour signage will be in place to alert drivers of the closures.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 