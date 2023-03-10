Teen Critical After Highway 97 Wreck; FHP Says It Was The At Fault Driver’s Second Wreck Of The Day

March 10, 2023

A teen girl was critically injured when the car in which she was riding was rear-ended Thursday afternoon on Highway 97, and troopers say it was the second wreck of the day for the at-fault driver.

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 51-year old Pensacola woman was northbound on Highway 97 at Pilgrim Trail when she rear-ended  a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year old Molino woman., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Hyundai then left the roadway and crashed into a large tree.

The driver of theHyundai and a 15-year old female passenger were transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to FHP, it was the second crash on Thursday for the pickup truck driver; troopers said she was involved a wreck earlier in the day while driving a car. FHP said the woman was not impaired and was issued a citation.

For additional photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 