Teen Critical After Highway 97 Wreck; FHP Says It Was The At Fault Driver’s Second Wreck Of The Day

A teen girl was critically injured when the car in which she was riding was rear-ended Thursday afternoon on Highway 97, and troopers say it was the second wreck of the day for the at-fault driver.

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 51-year old Pensacola woman was northbound on Highway 97 at Pilgrim Trail when she rear-ended a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year old Molino woman., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Hyundai then left the roadway and crashed into a large tree.

The driver of theHyundai and a 15-year old female passenger were transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital.

According to FHP, it was the second crash on Thursday for the pickup truck driver; troopers said she was involved a wreck earlier in the day while driving a car. FHP said the woman was not impaired and was issued a citation.

