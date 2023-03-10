Tate Softball Beats Navarre; Gulf Breeze Tops Northview

Tate 10, Navarre 7

The Tate Aggies held on to beat Navarre 10-7 Thursday night in Navarre.

Tied in the top of the seventh inning, Cookd doubled on an 0-2 count to score three runs.

Jordan Smith pitched the win for the Lady Aggies, allowing one hit, one run, no walks and striking out five in three and two-third innings. Peyton Womack tossed one-third of an inning, giving up three hits and three runs. Kate Balagbagan went for three, allowing three runs, four hits, no walks and striking out four.

Amburleigh Laird went 2-4 at the plate to lead the Aggies. Olivia Latner had a homer in the third inning. Balagbagan, Womack, Lacy Wilson, Charlie Vinson, Mackenzie Cook and Tristen Showalter tallied one hit Thursday night.

The Lady Aggies will take a long spring break, returning to action on March 21 with a trip to Pace.

Gulf Breeze 10, Northview 1

The Northview Chiefs lost to Gulf Breeze 10-1 Thursday night in Gulf Breeze.

Emma Gilmore went for two in the circle, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out three. Aubrey Stuckey pitched four, allowing seven hits and eight runs while getting one strikeout.

Makayla Golson led the Chiefs at bat, going 2-2 including a homer in the third inning.

Northview will be back in action following spring break at Pensacola Catholic on March 21.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.