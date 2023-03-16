Tate Drops Midweek Aggie Classic Game (With Gallery)

The Tate Aggies dropped a midweek Aggie Classic game 3-1 to Union, Oklahoma.

Rilee Lowery went six innings for Tate Wednesday night, allowing two hits, two runs, walking one and striking out seven. Colton Swiers pitched one inning in relief, giving up one hit, one run and walking out one.

James Davis led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-3.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.