Tate Beats Escambia 13-6; Northview Falls To Pace (With Gallery)

Tate beat Escambia and Northview hosted Pace in softball action Tuesday night.

Pace 18, Northview 0

The Pace Patriots defeated the Northview Chiefs 18-0 Tuesday night in Bratt.

Emma Gilmore led off in the circle for Northview, going three innings while allowing no runs, no walks, and one hit while striking out three. Aubrey Stuckey threw three innings in relief.

After tournament action over the weekend, Northview will host Baker Tuesday at 6 p.m.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Tate 13, Escambia 6

The Tate Aggies beat Escambia 13-6 Tuesday night at EHS.

Jordan Smith earned the win for the Aggies. She went seven innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits, striking out four and walking none.

Tate had homers from Charli Vinson in the first and Peyton Womack in the seventh.

Womack led the Aggies at the plate, going 2-3 with three runs and two RBIs. Lacy Wilson, Amburleigh Laird, Vinson, Olivea Latner, Tristen Showalter, Kate Balagbagan, Blakely Campbell, MacKenzie Cook, and Miranda Gaut all had a hit for Tate.

The Lady Aggies will travel to Robertsdale at 6:30 p.m. on March 1.

Pictured: Northview hosted Pace Tuesday night. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.