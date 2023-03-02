Tate Aggies Fall To Robertsdale

Robertsdale defeated the Tate Aggies 6-2 Wednesday night in Robertsdale.

Kate Balagbagan went three and a third innings for Tate, allowing four hits, four runs, one walk and striking out two. Jordan Smith pitched one and a third innings, striking out two and walking one. Peyton Womack went for one and a third innings, allowing three hits, two runs, and walking one.

Olivea Latner had a homer for the Aggies in the seventh inning, Charli Vinson, Karea Wine and Womack also added a hit each for Tate.

After a weekend tournament, Tate will host Pace on Tuesday.