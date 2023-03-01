Suspect Robbed Convenience Store, Fled On Scooter, ECSO Says

March 1, 2023

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says this suspect has been identified. No further details were provided.

The suspect robbed the Circle K at Nine Mile and University Parkway on February 20, the ECSO said Wednesday. The suspect fled on a red and silver scooter.

“The suspect may be responsible for other thefts at the location and is believed to reside in the area of University Parkway and Nine Mile Road,” according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

Comments

2 Responses to “Suspect Robbed Convenience Store, Fled On Scooter, ECSO Says”

  1. Steve on March 1st, 2023 2:29 pm

    Its been quite warm lately. Also slides do come in handy while riding a motorcycle.

  2. Safebear on March 1st, 2023 1:55 pm

    They apparently make good money with what they are doing. That is not a cheap scooter – or they stole that too.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 