Suspect Robbed Convenience Store, Fled On Scooter, ECSO Says

UPDATE: The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says this suspect has been identified. No further details were provided.

The suspect robbed the Circle K at Nine Mile and University Parkway on February 20, the ECSO said Wednesday. The suspect fled on a red and silver scooter.

“The suspect may be responsible for other thefts at the location and is believed to reside in the area of University Parkway and Nine Mile Road,” according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.