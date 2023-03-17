ECSO: Suspect Barricaded Inside House, Shot Reportedly Fired

March 17, 2023

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies and their SWAT team were in a standoff with a suspect that has reportedly fired a shot on Finley Drive Friday afternoon.

The ECSO responded to a reported domestic violence related armed disturbance about 12:40 p.m. on Finley Drive, which is off Jernigan Road between Nine Mile Road and Johnson Avenue.

According to ECSO Major Andrew Hobbs, at least one shot was fired prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a home and refused to come out. Authorities said he was the only one inside the home, and there were no hostages.

An ESCO negotiation team was working to talk the suspect out at last report.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

