Susan Hendrix Named Escambia County Employee Of The Month

The Escambia County Commission has recognized Susan Hendrix as the March 2023 Employee of the Month. She is a director’s aide for Extension Services.

Hendrix began her career with Escambia County on November 16, 2004. As the director’s aide, she is responsible for managing day-to-day operations for the Extension and 4-H offices. She addresses challenges with ease while verifying and approving department payroll, hiring, training and employee evaluations.

She collaborates with other county departments for several tasks, including scheduling work crews, maintenance for three buildings, personnel matters, a multitude of reporting needs throughout the year and preparing the department’s annual budget. She also works with the county to acquire funding to support departmental team-building exercises and frequently recognizes county staff’s strong work ethics and skills.

Hendrix’s colleagues have also recognized her commitment to Escambia Extension and 4-H. She has worked tirelessly to connect with more 4-H volunteers and youth in Escambia County to champion the growth of the 4-H program and regularly works with agents and staff in all stages of program planning to help 4-H shine. She also works closely with the 4-H bookkeeper to maintain Escambia County’s 4-H Foundation, the largest such foundation in Florida. The foundation aids in connecting programs and 4-H volunteers and youth throughout the county.

“Susan is a true champion of our office,” said Nick Simmons, Escambia Extension Services director. “She is a morale booster and a hard worker who is always willing to step up and accommodate her colleagues without compromising her professionalism. Her passion for 4-H and Extension Services shines through in her work. She is most deserving of the Employee of the Month award, and we are all proud to recognize her outstanding leadership and contributions to 4-H, Extension Services and Escambia County.”

Outside of her duties with the county, Hendrix is an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she is involved with her Connect Group serving in ministries such as meal prep and delivery for families in need.