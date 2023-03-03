Susan Evelyn Bradberry

Susan Evelyn Bradberry, age 71, of Walnut Hill, FL passed away on March 2, 2023. She was born on September 22, 1951 in Marianna, FL to Crawford Crews and Evelyn Byrd Scott. During her career, she worked with Harvester’s Federal Credit Union and later retired from Atmore Community Hospital. She was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church and Walnut Hill Baptist Church Crafty Ladies. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and quilting. Susan was her family’s greatest supporter especially her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harvey Bradberry of Walnut Hill, FL; her children, Shawn (Leanne) Bradberry of Jay, FL and Kristy (Johnny) Pugh of Walnut Hill, FL; her brothers, Randy (Sandra) Scott of Atlanta, GA and Steven (Sheila) Scott of Biloxi, MS; her sister, Sherry Byrd of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren: Zack, Jarett, Mason, Riley, Bailey, Colbey, Kaitlyn, Brianna and Cody along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Ted Bridges officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut Hill, FL.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.