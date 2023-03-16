Sunny Today, Storms For Friday

Severe storms will be possible across the area on Friday. The biggest threat will be strong winds in excess of 60 mph and possibly a tornado.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.