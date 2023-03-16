Sunny Today, Storms For Friday
March 16, 2023
Severe storms will be possible across the area on Friday. The biggest threat will be strong winds in excess of 60 mph and possibly a tornado.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Comments