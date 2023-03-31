Stuckey Throws Shutout As Northview Beats Escambia 10-0 (With Gallery)

March 31, 2023

Aubrey Stuckey threw a complete game shutout as the Northview Chiefs beat the Escambia Gators 10-0 in five innings Thursday evening in Bratt.

The Chiefs jumped out to a six-run lead in the first inning.

Jamison Gilman went 2-3 to lead the Chiefs at the plate. Stuckey, Emma Gilmore, Ry Brooks, M Golson, A Flowers and B Hall each added a hit for Northview.

Stuckey allowed two hits and no runs in five innings while walking one.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Chiefs recorded seven stolen bases Thursday, including two each from Gilman and Chloe Ragsdale.

The Lady Chiefs will travel to Baker on Tuesday.

In junior varsity action, Northview beat Escambia 7-6 Thursday.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





