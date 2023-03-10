Sexual Offender Accused Of Assaulting Century Correctional Institution Officer

Inmate Victor A. McFadden, a convicted sex offender, assaulted an officer at Century Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

“Staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued,” FDC said.

McFadden, 35, is serving a three year sentence out of Lake County for traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense, and sending harmful information to a minor.