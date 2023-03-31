Sci-Fi Movie Filmed In Molino, Including Jimmy’s Grill (With Gallery)

A new sci-fi thriller filmed recently in Molino and Pensacola may be coming to a big screen, or a streaming platform, soon.

“Serus” was filed at Panhandle Alarm & Telephone on Industrial Boulevard, Jimmy’s Grill in Molino and a machine shop on Fairground Road in Molino.

In Serus, “two retirement-ready clandestine agents are ordered to find the entity responsible for an ambush on their colleagues. Their colleagues attempted to secure tech that enables stealing all global natural resources, so the agents must lead an operation back to the ambush site.”

The first season, or the trilogy, of a film series, follows to black ops assets tasked with discovering who is responsible for the loss of a squadron. After the enemy tracks a survivor back to their base, they learn that the enemies are not part of any government or enemy group. But seismic technologies hang in the balance, and humanity’s global survival is at stake.

A future trilogy or series spinoff will explore an arms race extending into space.

Serus is written, created, and produced by Pensacola native Brad Blanchard and Alton James, owner of a metro Detroit production company.

The idea for Serus arose from a conversation between Blanchard and James, both passionate about the prepper world and storytelling. Together, they saw the opportunity to produce a meaningful story of human unity.

“We just work well together,” James said while filming scenes inside Jimmy’s Grill with Blanchard. The movie is being filmed in 3D and Dolby Atmos sound using two iPhone 14s.

“It’s being done so that it can be released as a film, or broken into episodes for streaming,” he said. “Once it’s done, we will shop it around, and we will be back for local screenings.”

Pictured: Scenes for “Serus” are filmed at Jimmy’s Grill in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.